Barcelona Will Find Man Utd Incredibly Hard Opponents – Former Red Devils Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Ron Atkinson has insisted that facing Manchester United will be an incredibly hard challenge for Barcelona, no matter what the odds are at the moment.



Manchester United have been drawn to face the might of Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals and the two games are scheduled for next month.











The first leg is set to take place at Old Trafford and Manchester United are massive underdogs going into the game due to Barcelona’s success in the Champions League in recent years.



It will be Manchester United’s first quarter-final appearance in the competition since 2014, while Barcelona have been regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League.





However, Atkinson stressed that facing Manchester United will not be a piece of cake for Barcelona, especially after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.



He insisted if Manchester United bring their A game to the table, they always have a chance of causing another upset in the Champions League.





The former Manchester United manager said on MUTV: “My attitude is that it is a tremendously hard game for Barcelona.



“It is a hard game for United as well, but it still a hard game for Barcelona.



“I must admit that I didn’t even give them a chance in Paris as PSG looked terrific in Manchester.



“But they went there, they turned it around and so anything is possible.



“It would need United to play absolutely at the top of their game, but if they play at that level, they can do it.”



Solskjaer has insisted that his Manchester United side have the talent to derail the Barcelona applecart.

