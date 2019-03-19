Criticism of Neil Lennon For Doing This At Dundee Is Unfair – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson feels the criticism aimed at Celtic boss Neil Lennon for celebrating wildly following the Bhoys' 1-0 win against Dundee is uncalled for.



The Hoops picked up a last-gasp win against Dundee on Sunday as Odsonne Edouard struck in the final minute of injury time to put the reigning champions ten points clear of Rangers in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.











Lennon’s celebration on the touchline has been deemed by many as over the top, but Ferguson has admitted that he would have done the exact same thing if his team had scored a late goal.



“It’s 30 seconds to go, Celtic score a vital goal that makes them go ten points clear of Rangers”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.





“What did people want him to do? Sit in the dugout and cross his arms?



“If that’s me in the sidelines and my team score 30 seconds before the end of the game, I’m running up and down that touchline like a mad man."





Celtic dominated possession and had three times the number of shots Dundee managed in the game, but were frustrated until injury time when Odsonne Edouard struck the winner.



The Hoops will look to strengthen their grip at the top of the table when they take on Rangers at Celtic Park after the international break.