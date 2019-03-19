Defensively Dogged – Millwall Boss Outlines Approach Against Leeds

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall manager Neil Harris wants to see a doggedly defensive display against Leeds United after the international break in a game he makes no bones about admitting is huge.



The Lions were knocked out of the FA Cup after they lost 5-4 on penalties to Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in the sixth round of the tournament at the weekend.











However, the fight in the league is far from over as Millwall are desperate to avoid the drop down to League One.



Being placed just above the relegation zone, Harris believes that every game is like a final for his team, and they will have to take their energy levels and defensive doggedness forward, into the Leeds clash.





“The FA Cup’s been a great adventure. We’ve had some great days but we’ve got nine cup finals to go," Harris was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“We have to take those battling qualities, some of the quality we had with the ball and certainly the energy levels and defensive doggedness into those nine cup finals.





“The biggest game of the season by far, miles bigger than [Brighton], is Leeds away in two weeks’ time", Harris added.



Millwall have a good recent record against Leeds, having won three of their last five meetings against the Whites.

