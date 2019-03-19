Don’t Fall Into The Trap, Rangers Legend Tells Alfredo Morelos

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has urged Alfredo Morelos not to fall into the trap of being wound up by opposition players.



Morelos scored the equaliser for Rangers in their 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at the weekend, but was involved in an altercation with Killie centre-back Kirk Broadfoot after he was clipped by the former Scotland international.











The Colombian striker was not booked for the incident.



Morelos has often reacted during games, something which has contributed towards a poor disciplinary record for the striker.





Ferguson feels Morelos needs to pick his battles more wisely, and should be more wary of players trying to wind him up.



“He just needs to be careful. I don’t want to see that taken out of his game”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.





“I like that bit of devil mind about him.



“But he just needs to be wary that guys are going to wind him up.



“They are going to try and take his mind off his game. For me the bigger man walks away and he needs to realise that.”



Morelos’ strike against Kilmarnock on Saturday took his goals tally in the Scottish Premiership to 17 for the season, and he is currently the leading goal-getter in the division.