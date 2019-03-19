Gareth Bale Hasn’t Sold Real Madrid Commitment – Former Los Blancos Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has conceded that he feels sorry for Tottenham Hotspur linked Gareth Bale due to the criticism he faces at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Bale’s future at Real Madrid has come under the scanner since the return of Zinedine Zidane amid suggestions he could end his six-season association with the club in the summer.











The Welshman has won four Champions League winners’ medal with Real Madrid and has scored important goals over the years to contribute to the club’s success.



But under Zidane, he was not one of the first names on the team-sheet and some Real Madrid fans have not warmed up to him despite the success he has achieved.





Arbeloa feels that many still do not believe that he has been committed enough to the club and his language skills have also not helped his cause.



However, he indicated that Bale has received some unfair criticism during his time at the Bernabeu.





“I think Bale has not been able to sell his commitment towards Real Madrid to the outside world”, the former Real Madrid defender said on El Chiringuito.



“He can speak Spanish, but he doesn’t feel comfortable doing it with the media.



“He has scored some very important goals for the club and I feel that he gets criticised so much.”



While Manchester United have long been linked with Bale, former club Tottenham have been mooted as being keen on him in recent days, though may have work to do to convince the Welshman.

