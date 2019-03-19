XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/03/2019 - 12:31 GMT

Get Frustrated Watching Him – Celtic Legend On Bhoys Star

 




Celtic legend John Hartson has insisted Odsonne Edouard still has plenty of aspects to improve on, despite his match-winning performances in recent weeks.

Edouard, who completed a permanent switch to Celtic on a record deal last summer, has been an integral member of the first team squad at Parkhead this term.




The Frenchman has netted stoppage time winners against both Hearts and most recently against Dundee on Sunday to add to his impressive goal tally for the ongoing season.

However, despite his match-winning performances in recent weeks, Hartson feels Edouard must improve on several aspects to become a more rounded player and a complete package.
 


The former Bhoy lauded the striker for his attributes, but admitted there is still a frustration while watching him and maintains he can still improve to become a top player with more experience.

“He has pace, he has strength, he can score, he does have all the tools to really be a first-class striker”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.  
 


But I just keep thinking that there is so much still to come from him.

"There is an element of frustration to watching him sometimes because you just feel that if he tidied up one or two aspects of his game then he would be a really serious player for Celtic.

“But he is still very young, so I am not pointing the finger.

"He has scored big goals and he has responded to the big occasion and that is what separates the top players.

“So he has that.

"But there are definitely things that he has to work on.”

Celtic have now opened up a 10-point gap over rivals Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table and are on course for a tripe treble at the end of the season.
 