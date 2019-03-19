XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/03/2019 - 14:37 GMT

If Southampton Can Do This They Will Stay Up – Former Liverpool Midfielder

 




Nigel Spackman has backed Liverpool's opponents early next month, Southampton, to stay up if they can tighten up defensively.

Southampton are currently 16th in the Premier League on 30 points after 30 games and are just two points above the relegation zone at the moment.




Their form has improved under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and after a run of defeats, they have won two of their last three leagues games, including a win over Tottenham Hotspur at the home.

The Saints could pose a genuine threat to Liverpool, who will visit the south coast in early April looking to keep their title push on track with all three points.
 


Former Liverpool midfielder Spackman is a fan of Saints boss Hasenhuttl and the kind of football he wants his teams to play.

He feels if Southampton can remain solid at the back for the rest of the season, they should be good enough to remain in the Premier League.
 


Spackman, looking ahead to the game, said on LFC TV after the win at Fulham: “Hasenhuttl is a good manager, a good coach.

“He is very forward thinking.

“He is the type of coach who likes to play attacking football as well and if they can keep it tight at the back then they will stay up.”

Southampton will return to league action after the international break with a trip to Brighton on 30th March, before they then play host to Liverpool.
 