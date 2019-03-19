XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2019 - 11:25 GMT

I’m Enjoying Watching Rangers More – Gers Legend Sure of Improvement

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that the Gers are a better team to watch under Steven Gerrard than they were last season, but need bigger characters in the dressing room.

The Light Blues dropped ten points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title at the weekend and are destined to finish the season empty-handed, but showed a lot of promise under Gerrard in the first half of the season.




Rangers pushed Celtic and beat their arch-rivals at Ibrox in late December to go level on points with the Hoops, but have not been able to keep up their consistency.

Disappointing cup exits at the hands of Aberdeen have also put a bit of pressure on Gerrard, but Ferguson insists the club have made progress and need to add big characters to the squad to take the next step.
 


“If you look at Rangers now to where they were a year ago, I do honestly believe they are a better team”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.

“But there needs to be quality added to that squad and he knows that.
 


“If I’m watching Rangers, I’m enjoying watching Rangers than I did under the previous manager.

"I know the results aren’t adding up at times and in big games they’ve let themselves down but that’s when you need big characters.

“He still needs to go and get three or four big characters for me because you play under pressure constantly at a club like Rangers.

“The fans demand and you’ve got to handle their demands.

"If you don’t handle their demands, you can’t be there.”

The Gers will take on Celtic after the international break, and will hope to keep the title race going with a win at Celtic Park.

 