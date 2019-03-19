I’m Enjoying Watching Rangers More – Gers Legend Sure of Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that the Gers are a better team to watch under Steven Gerrard than they were last season, but need bigger characters in the dressing room.



The Light Blues dropped ten points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title at the weekend and are destined to finish the season empty-handed, but showed a lot of promise under Gerrard in the first half of the season.











Rangers pushed Celtic and beat their arch-rivals at Ibrox in late December to go level on points with the Hoops, but have not been able to keep up their consistency.



Disappointing cup exits at the hands of Aberdeen have also put a bit of pressure on Gerrard, but Ferguson insists the club have made progress and need to add big characters to the squad to take the next step.





“If you look at Rangers now to where they were a year ago, I do honestly believe they are a better team”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



“But there needs to be quality added to that squad and he knows that.





“If I’m watching Rangers, I’m enjoying watching Rangers than I did under the previous manager.



"I know the results aren’t adding up at times and in big games they’ve let themselves down but that’s when you need big characters.



“He still needs to go and get three or four big characters for me because you play under pressure constantly at a club like Rangers.



“The fans demand and you’ve got to handle their demands.



"If you don’t handle their demands, you can’t be there.”



The Gers will take on Celtic after the international break, and will hope to keep the title race going with a win at Celtic Park.