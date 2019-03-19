Juventus Make Draft Proposal To Land Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have already put in a bid for Arsenal and Manchester City linked attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has shone at Roma since joining the club from Inter last summer and has been one of the stars of Serie A.











His rise and performances this season have piqued the interest of several clubs and he has been on the wish list of a number of European giants ahead of the summer.



Arsenal have been linked with an interest in him, but there has also been considerable interest from Inter, Manchester City and Real Madrid in Zaniolo.





But Juventus are the ones who have taken the first big step to try and secure his signature and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they have sent a draft offer to Roma to test their stancd.



The Italian champions have tabled a bid worth €60m, which is more than any of the 19-year-old’s suitors are willing to pay at the moment.





Juventus want their hands on one of the top young talents of Italian football and are prepared to pay the big bucks to get it done.



But Roma are confident of holding on to him and expect him to sign a new contract with the club at the end of the season.

