X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/03/2019 - 08:37 GMT

Juventus Prepared To Rekindle Alexis Sanchez Interest If Deal Cost Brought Down

 




Juventus are prepared to assess the possibility of signing Alexis Sanchez in the summer if certain conditions are met by the player and Manchester United.

Sanchez has been the highest paid player on the Manchester United wage bill since he joined the club in January last year, but his performances have not matched up to his billing.




The Chilean has struggled to match expectations at Manchester United and has only provided fleeting glimpses of his talent in the famous red shirt at Old Trafford.

There are suggestions that Manchester United are keen to get him off their wage bill in the summer and are even prepared to loan him out if necessary.
 


Juventus have previously been interested in the former Arsenal winger and, according to Italian oulet TuttoJuve, they could again be keen, dependent upon certain favourable conditions.

The Italian champions are prepared to consider signing the 30-year-old on a permanent deal if Manchester United do not ask for a big transfer fee in return.
 


The Bianconeri also want Sanchez to take a significant pay cut if he wants to move to Turin in the summer.

Manchester United could be willing to let him go, but it remains to be seen whether the club or the player agree to Juventus’ conditions.
 