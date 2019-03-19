XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2019 - 11:29 GMT

Juventus Take Gonzalo Higuain Decision

 




Juventus are unlikely to keep Gonzalo Higuain at the club if Chelsea decide against extending his loan agreement in the summer.

Higuain joined Chelsea in January on a loan deal until the end of the season and the Premier League side have an option to extend the agreement for one more year at the end of the campaign.




But Chelsea’s transfer market plans have been put on hold as the club have been handed a two-window transfer ban and it is still not clear whether they can get a reprieve through an appeal.

The Argentine’s future also depends on whether Maurizio Sarri is Chelsea manager next season and if the Italian leaves, the striker could also be shown the door in the summer.
 


But Juventus are clear about what they want to do with Higuain, and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club are planning to find a new buyer if he returns at the end of the season.

The Italian champions have moved on from the 31-year-old and he is no longer part of their plans for the future.
 


They will actively seek to find another club interested in getting their hands on Higuain if Chelsea decide to send him back.

Juventus have no interest in bearing Higuain’s hefty salary on their wage bill and are keen to not to see him back at the club.
 