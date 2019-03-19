Juventus Take Gonzalo Higuain Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are unlikely to keep Gonzalo Higuain at the club if Chelsea decide against extending his loan agreement in the summer.



Higuain joined Chelsea in January on a loan deal until the end of the season and the Premier League side have an option to extend the agreement for one more year at the end of the campaign.











But Chelsea’s transfer market plans have been put on hold as the club have been handed a two-window transfer ban and it is still not clear whether they can get a reprieve through an appeal.



The Argentine’s future also depends on whether Maurizio Sarri is Chelsea manager next season and if the Italian leaves, the striker could also be shown the door in the summer.





But Juventus are clear about what they want to do with Higuain, and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club are planning to find a new buyer if he returns at the end of the season.



The Italian champions have moved on from the 31-year-old and he is no longer part of their plans for the future.





They will actively seek to find another club interested in getting their hands on Higuain if Chelsea decide to send him back.



Juventus have no interest in bearing Higuain’s hefty salary on their wage bill and are keen to not to see him back at the club.

