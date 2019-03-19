XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2019 - 19:11 GMT

Liverpool Could Try To Agree Paulo Dybala Deal In Weeks

 




Liverpool could make a move to agree a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in a matter of weeks, with the Reds stepping up their interest.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add to his squad in the summer transfer window and the Reds have zeroed in on Dybala.




Dybala has been linked with several sides in recent months, but now Liverpool are ready to try to get their noses in front in the race for his services.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Liverpool are serious about signing Dybala and are pushing hard.
 


It is claimed that Liverpool could make a move to agree a deal in the coming weeks.

It is unclear how much Juventus might demand to let Dybala go, but Liverpool would be likely to have to pay a big fee to land him.
 


Dybala has managed nine goals in 35 matches for the Old Lady this season and has also set up six more for his team-mates.

He joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015.
 