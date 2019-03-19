Liverpool Could Try To Agree Paulo Dybala Deal In Weeks

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool could make a move to agree a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in a matter of weeks, with the Reds stepping up their interest.



Jurgen Klopp is looking to add to his squad in the summer transfer window and the Reds have zeroed in on Dybala.











Dybala has been linked with several sides in recent months, but now Liverpool are ready to try to get their noses in front in the race for his services.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Liverpool are serious about signing Dybala and are pushing hard.





It is claimed that Liverpool could make a move to agree a deal in the coming weeks.



It is unclear how much Juventus might demand to let Dybala go, but Liverpool would be likely to have to pay a big fee to land him.





Dybala has managed nine goals in 35 matches for the Old Lady this season and has also set up six more for his team-mates.



He joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015.

