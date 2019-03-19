Liverpool Star Would Be Big Miss – Former Scotland Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has admitted Andrew Robertson will be a big miss for the national team in the upcoming international break.



Robertson had emergency surgery on a dental abscess on Monday, and offered to pay for his own flight to Kazakhstan, but may still not feature in his side’s clash against the Kazakhs on Thursday.











The full-back might be available to feature in Scotland’s clash against San Marino on Sunday, however.



Ferguson has admitted that Robertson will be a big miss come Thursday, and his willingness to pay for his own flight to feature against Kazakhstan shows how much he wants to play.





“He’s on a different level just now”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



“Watching him whether in the Champions League or against Fulham [on Sunday] the guy just every single time looks to me as if he is getting better and better.





“He’ll be a big miss. But that just sums it up if he can make it over he’ll pay for his own flight.



“That just shows you how much he wants to be there.”



Robertson has been in good for form Liverpool so far this season, was named the Scotland captain in September last year, and since then, the side have won three and lost three of their fixtures.



The 25-year old has featured in 29 Premier League games for Liverpool this term, and has provided eight assists in the process.