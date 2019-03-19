Manchester United Target Raphael Varane Mulling Real Madrid Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane has been assessing the possibility of leaving Real Madrid in the summer, with Manchester United keeping close tabs on his situation.



Varane has been at Real Madrid since 2011 and has won 16 major honours with the club, including four Champions League winners’ medals.











The Frenchman was also at the heart of the France team that won the World Cup last year in Russia and is considered one of the best defenders in the world at the moment.



The 25-year-old was convinced by Zinedine Zidane to join Real Madrid in 2011 and his return to the club in the last week has lifted the mood in the dressing room environment.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Zidane’s return has done little change Varane’s feelings and the defender has been contemplating leaving Real Madrid over the last few months.



The defender feels he has won whatever is there to be won at Real Madrid and is considering taking up a fresh challenge in the summer.





While he has not made up his mind, the Frenchman is seriously considering leaving the club as he feels he has little to achieve or prove at the Bernabeu.



Manchester United, who have tried to sign him in previous years, are now keeping a close watch on his situation and could have sensed an opportunity to get him.



If he leaves, he is likely to shatter the world record fee for a defender Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk and is expected to command figures in excess of €100m.

