Porto Tie Is Going To Be Different – Liverpool Legend Weighs In

Liverpool legend Jan Molby does not expect the first leg of the Reds' Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto to be similar to the two clubs' encounter last season.



Jurgen Klopp’s men, who booked their progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second season in a row, have been pitted against Porto in the last eight this season.











The Reds ran out comfortable 5-0 winners on aggregate when the two sides met in the last 16 last term, killing off the tie in the first leg by scoring all five goals in Portugal.



However, Molby feels the tie will be different this season as the first leg is at Anfield and not in Portugal.





Molby feels that Porto will head to Anfield simply looking to stay in the tie, which will make for a different encounter.



“I think they struggled with how to approach the game. They were at home and they probably thought we need a win to go to Anfield with a chance of progressing”, Molby said on LFC TV, following the Reds' win at Fulham.





“I saw a bit of their game when they knocked out Roma and they are an attacking outfit.



“But their plan at Anfield will be clear, to stay in the game, so I expect the first leg to be entirely different from what the first leg was last season.”



Porto are currently second behind Benfica on goal difference in the race for the league title in Portugal.

