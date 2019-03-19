XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2019 - 17:01 GMT

Porto Tie Is Going To Be Different – Liverpool Legend Weighs In

 




Liverpool legend Jan Molby does not expect the first leg of the Reds' Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto to be similar to the two clubs' encounter last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, who booked their progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second season in a row, have been pitted against Porto in the last eight this season.




The Reds ran out comfortable 5-0 winners on aggregate when the two sides met in the last 16 last term, killing off the tie in the first leg by scoring all five goals in Portugal.

However, Molby feels the tie will be different this season as the first leg is at Anfield and not in Portugal.
 


Molby feels that Porto will head to Anfield simply looking to stay in the tie, which will make for a different encounter.

“I think they struggled with how to approach the game. They were at home and they probably thought we need a win to go to Anfield with a chance of progressing”, Molby said on LFC TV, following the Reds' win at Fulham.  
 


“I saw a bit of their game when they knocked out Roma and they are an attacking outfit.

“But their plan at Anfield will be clear, to stay in the game, so I expect the first leg to be entirely different from what the first leg was last season.”

Porto are currently second behind Benfica on goal difference in the race for the league title in Portugal.
 