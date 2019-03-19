XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2019 - 14:41 GMT

Roma Tipped To Demand This Fee For Everton and West Ham Target Edin Dzeko

 




Roma are set to ask for a considerable transfer fee for Everton and West Ham target Edin Dzeko during the summer transfer window.

Dzeko has scored 85 goals in 169 appearances for Roma since joining the club from Manchester City in 2015, initially on a loan deal.




However, he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Giallorossi in the summer and the Italian giants could let him depart for the right offer.

Serie A giants Inter are interested in signing the 33-year-old striker, and the former Manchester City man also has his suitors in England in the form of Everton and West Ham.
 


But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are likely to ask for a steep price for the 33-year-old despite the nature of his contract and his ageing body.

Roma demanded a fee of €30m from Chelsea when the club were interested in signing the Bosnian in January last year.
 


And it has been claimed that Serie A giants are likely to ask for a price that is equal or close to that figure.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors will be ready to pay such kind of sum for a striker, who turned 33 on Sunday.
 