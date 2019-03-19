Roma Tipped To Demand This Fee For Everton and West Ham Target Edin Dzeko

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are set to ask for a considerable transfer fee for Everton and West Ham target Edin Dzeko during the summer transfer window.



Dzeko has scored 85 goals in 169 appearances for Roma since joining the club from Manchester City in 2015, initially on a loan deal.











However, he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Giallorossi in the summer and the Italian giants could let him depart for the right offer.



Serie A giants Inter are interested in signing the 33-year-old striker, and the former Manchester City man also has his suitors in England in the form of Everton and West Ham.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are likely to ask for a steep price for the 33-year-old despite the nature of his contract and his ageing body.



Roma demanded a fee of €30m from Chelsea when the club were interested in signing the Bosnian in January last year.





And it has been claimed that Serie A giants are likely to ask for a price that is equal or close to that figure.



It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors will be ready to pay such kind of sum for a striker, who turned 33 on Sunday.

