06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/03/2019 - 13:25 GMT

Steven Gerrard Will Succeed Because He’ll Do This – Rangers Legend

 




Rangers legend Nacho Novo has backed Steven Gerrard to succeed at Ibrox next season as he is sure the manager will make the changes required to revamp the Gers in the summer.

The Light Blues were handed yet another disappointment after crashing out of the Scottish Cup when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.




Despite the early optimism surrounding the appointment of Gerrard and the Gers’ European run, the club now find themselves 10 points behind Celtic in the league table with almost no hope of silverware at the end of the season.

However, Novo feels that Gerrard will make the required changes at Rangers in the summer and succeed as a manager in the upcoming season to prove his naysayers wrong.
 


The former Ger conceded Rangers were not good enough during the defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup, but maintained that Gerrard is a winner and has the potential to succeed in Glasgow.

“The way Rangers played against Aberdeen, with a place in the semi-final at stake, wasn’t good enough”, Novo told the Evening Times.  
 


“But Steven Gerrard knew it was going to be a tough challenge before he came to Ibrox and I’m sure next season he’ll make changes.

“I still believe he has the potential to be a good manager.

"He’s a winner.”

Rangers will next face arch-rivals Celtic in another Old Firm at Parkhead after the international break.
 