06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/03/2019 - 20:25 GMT

Sunderland Are In There – Portsmouth Boss Not Ruling Out Black Cats In Top Two Battle

 




Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett believes that his side are capable of putting together the kind of run needed to break into the top two in League One, but is wary of Sunderland, who currently lie in third.

Jackett's men sit one place behind the Black Cats, two points off Jack Ross' men and four points behind second placed Barnsley, who occupy the final automatic promotion place.




Portsmouth have eight games left and Jackett feels he has the type of side who could pick up momentum and go on a superb winning run.

However, the Pompey boss is wary of Sunderland, who his side are not only due to meet in the EFL Trophy final later this month, but also in their penultimate League One fixture this season.
 


"We have to aim for it [taking maximum points], we can do it", Jackett was quoted as saying by The News.

"Portsmouth is a club that can gain momentum very quickly.
 


"There’s a fantastic crowd here and if they feel it that can drive us on.

"It is something that we should be aiming for, doing everything we can to do and as a club are capable of.

"Our gap between the top-two is four points with eight games to go at the moment, but Sunderland are still in there as well."

Sunderland can move into second place in League One if they win their game in hand on Barnsley.
 