Tottenham Tie Means No Relief For Man City – Liverpool Legend Sees Reds’ Benefit

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jan Molby feels the Reds' title rivals Manchester City will have a mentally tough time after drawing Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last eight.



Manchester City eased past Schalke in the Round of 16, and have been drawn against Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the quarter-finals.











Liverpool, on the other hand, have been granted a more favourable tie against a side they beat 5-0 on aggregate last season, in the shape of FC Porto.



Manchester City will play Tottenham three times in the span of ten days, with a Premier League game also scheduled, and Molby feels the Sky Blues will not get the relief of playing a side from outside England.





“I think when you play in Europe and you play Bayern Munich or Porto you get a relief, it's a relief from the Premier League”, Molby said on LFC TV, after the Reds' win at Fulham.



“City won't get that because this will just feel like another Premier League game.





“There will be things that happen in the first game which spill over to the second game, and things which happen in the second game which spill over to the third game.



“So it becomes a whole different matter.



“We had it earlier in the season with two Chelsea games within a couple of games.”



Heading into the international break, Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City, but have played a game more than the current champions.



Liverpool will hope that facing Tottenham in the Champions League has an adverse affect on the Citizens, which then carries over into the Premier League.