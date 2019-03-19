We’ll Be Up There – West Brom Star Not Giving Up On Catching Leeds and Sheffield United

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison believes the Baggies still have a chance of automatic promotion, if Leeds United and Sheffield United falter in the coming weeks.



The Baggies made it two wins in a row after their 1-0 triumph over Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday in the Championship.











James Shan’s men are still seven points adrift of Sheffield United, who occupy the final automatic promotion place in the Championship, with just eight games remaining in the season, and six points of Leeds.



Despite the considerable gap Morrison feels West Brom can still have a chance to secure automatic promotion.





However, the 32-year-old admitted the Baggies can only ensure automatic promotion if Leeds and Sheffield United falter in the coming weeks and drop points in at least three games.



Morrison also stressed that anyone can drop points in the Championship and reiterated West Brom must focus on winning all their remaining games.





“You’ve seen in this league anyone can drop points at any time”, Morrison told Express & Star.



“But we’ve got to just concentrate on us really and not look at anyone else.



"If we can win every game, we’ll be up there.



“Just being realistic, Leeds [and Sheffield United] have to drop three games.



"We’ve got to win our games and hope for the best.”



West Brom are yet to appoint a permanent manager after parting ways with Darren Moore following their 1-1 draw with bottom-placed Ipswich Town earlier this month.

