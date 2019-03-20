Europa League Defenders Worked Alfredo Morelos Out – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch thinks that defenders in the Europa League quickly worked out how to combat Gers hitman Alfredo Morelos.



Morelos has been in scintillating form in the Scottish Premiership, having scored 17 goals in 26 games, with defenders in the Scottish top flight struggling to know how to deal with him.











The Colombian has had disciplinary issues this season, and got into hot water once again last weekend when he was involved in an altercation with Kirk Broadfoot during Rangers’ clash against Kilmarnock.



Although Morelos has escaped a ban and has been cleared to face Celtic, McCulloch feels defenders in the Europa League got the better of the 22-year old by getting under his skin, and it’s something he will need to work on if he is to become a better player.





“I watched all of Rangers games in Europe this season and defenders had worked out that in Morelos Rangers had a player who could really hurt them”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“So, they played on his weakness, that quick temper, and it worked.





“He is 22 and will learn, but if this lad is going to get to the top, and he has every chance, he's got to learn to ignore guys like Kirk and just get on with the football.”



Morelos has been sent off three times in the league already, and Rangers fans will hope he will keep his composure when the Gers take on Celtic after the international break.