It Could Cost You Your Big Move – Former Scotland International Tells Rangers Star

Former Scotland international Alan Rough has warned Rangers star Alfredo Morelos that his temper could cost him a big move away from Ibrox in the future.



Morelos, who is enjoying a spectacular season with Rangers, could be the subject of interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.











Despite netting 29 goals in all competitions this term, Morelos has received flak for his disciplinary issues on the pitch that have subsequently hampered his reputation as a well-rounded player.



And the latest incident pertaining to his antics on the pitch came to light during the meeting against Kilmarnock last Saturday, when he was involved in an altercation with Kirk Broadfoot.





The Colombian escaped punishment for the incident and is free to face Celtic in the Old Firm game after the international break, but Rough feels such incidents could cost him a big move elsewhere.



Rough, who earned 53 caps for Scotland at senior level, issued a warning to Morelos by claiming that potential suitors will also look at his disciplinary record, before deciding whether to try to secure his services.





The former Scotland custodian also insisted the people in charge of him must try to make him understand about the issue, but stressed it is purely down to him in terms of changing his attitude.



“I don’t think he likes the physicality of it, we saw [Scott] McKenna and [Andrew] Considine actually bully him [during the game against Aberdeen]”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“All individuals are different, how they react.



"He is a short fuse and unfortunately, these kind of guys get wound up and it’s up to the individual and people in charge of him to have a word with him and say, ‘Look, this is what you’re doing, these are the games you’re missing, you’re costing us this, you’re costing us that’.



“And actually costing his future [as well], because if he thinks he is going to go to another club, other clubs will be looking at his record and they don’t want him get down to another club and sitting on the bench as well.



“So he is the only one who can sort it out.”



Morelos, who recently signed a contract extension with Rangers, has been called up to represent Colombia during the ongoing international break.

