I’ve No Doubt – Sunderland Star Oozes Confidence Over Portsmouth Final

Sunderland captain George Honeyman believes the Black Cats have the right mindset to see off Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final at the end of the month.



Jack Ross’ men are currently on a two-week hiatus due to the international break and will return to action on 31st March in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley, with Portsmouth their opponents.











The Black Cats will lock horns with Kenny Jackett's men during their final hurdle in the quest for cup silverware this season as the club aim to earn a confidence boost.



And ahead of their massive cup final at Wembley, Honeyman feels Sunderland have the right mindset to triumph over Pompey, when the two sides meet at the spiritual home of English football.





The midfielder also admitted it will be a surreal experience for all involved, including the fans, and stressed that it will live long in their memories for the years to come.



“It’ll be surreal, I just want everyone to enjoy the moment and I’m sure they will”, Honeyman told the club’s official website.





“It’ll live in people’s memories if we go there and lift a trophy.



"Now it’s about finishing it well.



“I’ve got no doubts that we will, the mindset at the club is really good.”



Sunderland, who beat Bristol Rovers in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy, are unbeaten in all competitions since late December.

