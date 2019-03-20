XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/03/2019 - 14:53 GMT

Leader Mirco Antenucci Wants To End Career At SPAL – Agent On Former Leeds Striker

 




Former Leeds United striker Mirco Antenucci wants to finish his career at current club SPAL, his agent has revealed.

Antenucci became a cult hero during his spell at Elland Road, which saw him notch 19 goals in 80 appearances across all competitions for Leeds.




He headed back to Italy in 2016 to sign for SPAL, who he promptly helped to win promotion to Serie A by hitting the back of the net 18 times in 37 Serie B games.

Antenucci has since helped SPAL to battle off the threat of relegation from the Italian top flight and the striker, who will turn 35 in September, is eyeing seeing out his playing days with the club.
 


"Mirco is a leader and took up the SPAL cause from day one", agent Silvio Pagliari told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

"They all love him in Ferrara [the city where SPAL are based, ed.].
 


"When he plays he always makes the difference and is a fantastic footballer in my opinion."

And the agent insists that the former Leeds man wants to finish his career in the SPAL shirt.

"There is no doubt. He wants to end his career at SPAL.

"That is his goal."

SPAL currently sit in 15th place in the Serie A standings, two points clear of the relegation zone.
 