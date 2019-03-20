Leeds United Considering Entry Into Race For Under-19 International

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are mulling getting involved in the race for teenage PSV Eindhoven talent Justin Lonwijk, whose contract expires in the summer.



Lonwijk's deal at PSV Eindhoven is running out and the Dutch giants have been attempting to convince him to put pen to paper to an extension.











But the 19-year-old attack minded midfielder has yet to commit and already has options.



German side Eintracht Frankfurt have been in touch with the player's camp to stress their interest, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, while Leeds and Roma are also in the picture.





Roma are in the initial phase of pursuing their interest in Lonwijk, who has turned out in the Dutch second tier for Jong PSV.



Leeds are also keeping close tabs on the Dutch youngster and are considering making their entry into the race for his signature.





Lonwijk has been capped by the Netherlands from Under-16 level through to Under-19 level.



It remains to be seen if PSV Eindhoven will succeed in tempting him to pen fresh terms.