Leeds United Target Luke Freeman Tackles Transfer Speculation

QPR attacking midfielder Luke Freeman has insisted that he is entirely focused on helping the Hoops for the remainder of the season, and is not paying attention to transfer speculation, amid reports Leeds United are keen on him.



Freeman was a key man in QPR's defeat of Leeds in the Championship last month, as the R's won the fixture at Loftus Road.











Leeds could make a summer move for Freeman and the midfielder is at the centre of transfer speculation.



But Freeman insists that his focus is not on who might make a move to sign him, but on finishing the season strongly with QPR in the Championship.





“I’m not concentrating on that at all. We’ve got 10 games left of the season and the most important thing is QPR”, Freeman was quoted as saying by Teesside Live, when asked about the transfer speculation.



“That’s the only thing I’m concentrating on – playing for QPR and picking up points and winning games.”





Since joining QPR from Bristol City in January 2017, Freeman has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the London side.



The 26-year old’s current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen what level of fee QPR would want to let him go.