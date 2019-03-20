Liverpool and Newcastle Linked Championship Youngster Tipped For France Move, Rennes Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Newcastle United linked forward Bilal Brahimi is likely to return to France this summer, it has been claimed, despite Premier League interest.



Brahimi, who joined Middlesbrough from Portuguese outfit Leixoes in 2017, made his senior debut for Tony Pulis' during the 2-1 win over Rochdale in the EFL Cup earlier this season.











The 19-year-old been linked with attacting interest from several clubs, including Premier League duo Liverpool and Newcastle, as he continues to evaluate his options for the future.



However, according to Teesside Live, Brahimi is most likely to secure a permanent move back to his homeland in France, amidst interest from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.





The French club are believed to be leading the race for Brahimi’s signature, as he edges towards the Riverside Stadium exit door.



Despite already making his senior debut for Boro this season, it has been claimed that Brahimi’s head has been turned by the interest in him from England and abroad.





His representatives have been looking within England and abroad to provide their client with options going forward.



Brahimi, who has yet to sign an extension beyond the end of the current season at Boro, was called up to represent France at Under-19 level in October.

