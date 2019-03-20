XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2019 - 11:25 GMT

National Team Boss Backs Rangers Loan Star

 




Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill feels that Steven Davis needs a little more to time to settle down properly at Rangers in his second stint with the club.

Davis, who secured a return to Rangers during the winter transfer window, is on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.




Despite the hype surrounding his arrival at Ibrox, the midfielder has struggled to make an impression after being severely restricted in terms of playing time under Steven Gerrard.

The 34-year-old has made just 11 appearances for Rangers since arriving in January. with six of those coming as a substitute.
 


And although Davis has yet to make the desired impact at Rangers, O’Neill has backed the Northern Ireland captain by explaining that sometimes players need more time to settle down at their clubs.

The Northern Irishman also admitted he is hopeful that Davis can replicate the kind of form he displayed for the national team earlier in the season, ahead of their European Championship qualifiers this week.  
 


"Steven's performances in September, October and November for Northern Ireland were of a high standard so hopefully he will bring that form with him”, O’Neill was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“Sometimes players need a little bit of time to settle in with their clubs.”

Davis is expected to lead Northern Ireland when they kick-off their Group C qualifying campaign against Estonia at Windsor Park, before facing Belarus at the same venue three days later.
 