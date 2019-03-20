Rangers Director May Have Told Steven Gerrard This – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch feels it is possible that someone in the boardroom at Ibrox has told Steven Gerrard he must win a trophy next season.



Rangers are likely to finish the season trophy-less after being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Aberdeen earlier this month, and are ten points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.











Under Gerrard, Rangers have reduced the gap between themselves and Celtic compared to the previous seasons, with many feeling that the Gers have made progress.



Gerrard has been open about his need to lead Rangers to silverware and McCulloch thinks it is not impossible that someone in the boardroom at Ibrox has given him the message.





“Gerrard has brought hope but hope alone doesn’t win you football matches and with Celtic going for nine in a row, next season is humongous”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“The manager said only last week that he won’t be here if he can’t win something for Rangers next season. He’s probably right.





“Gerrard didn’t come out with that for no reason. That’s the gig.



“He’s maybe been told that by someone at boardroom level. I don’t know.



“To avoid this, he has to bring in some leaders which, again, is something he’s said himself.”



Rangers will hope to finish the season strongly, and will next take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby towards the end of the month.