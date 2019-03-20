XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2019 - 12:36 GMT

Rangers Director May Have Told Steven Gerrard This – Former Ger

 




Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch feels it is possible that someone in the boardroom at Ibrox has told Steven Gerrard he must win a trophy next season.

Rangers are likely to finish the season trophy-less after being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Aberdeen earlier this month, and are ten points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.




Under Gerrard, Rangers have reduced the gap between themselves and Celtic compared to the previous seasons, with many feeling that the Gers have made progress.

Gerrard has been open about his need to lead Rangers to silverware and McCulloch thinks it is not impossible that someone in the boardroom at Ibrox has given him the message.
 


“Gerrard has brought hope but hope alone doesn’t win you football matches and with Celtic going for nine in a row, next season is humongous”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.

“The manager said only last week that he won’t be here if he can’t win something for Rangers next season. He’s probably right.
 


“Gerrard didn’t come out with that for no reason. That’s the gig.

“He’s maybe been told that by someone at boardroom level. I don’t know.

“To avoid this, he has to bring in some leaders which, again, is something he’s said himself.”

Rangers will hope to finish the season strongly, and will next take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby towards the end of the month.

 