Rangers Midfielders Were Made To Look Like Rookies – Former Ger

Lee McCulloch thinks that Aberdeen and Kilmarnock made Rangers midfielders Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara look like rookie players, and is sure Steven Gerrard will have noted it.



The Gers have endured a difficult few weeks after crashing out of the Scottish Cup against Aberdeen and being held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last Saturday.











Despite going level on points with Celtic after the last Old Firm derby prior to the winter break, Rangers have now allowed their rivals to open up a 10-point gap at the summit of the league table.



The Light Blues have been inconsistent and let down by their performances since the turn of the year, and McCulloch has noted how Aberdeen and Kilmarnock dealt with a Gers midfield three of Arfield, Jack and Kamara.





He also believes that Gerrard would have been angry about the performance level against Aberdeen, especially considering the Dons outfoxed them in the middle, despite playing a younger and less experienced midfield trio.



McCulloch admitted that Gerrard will be well aware of their dismal output against both teams and stressed that Kilmarnock did the same by bullying the Gers in midfield and making life difficult for them.





“Going out the cup at home to Aberdeen was bad enough, but I’m sure Gerrard was as angry about the actual performance”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“They didn’t play at all, didn’t rise to the occasion and were second best to Aberdeen at Ibrox. I felt it was meek exit.



“Aberdeen bullied Rangers in midfield. They had Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campell, 19 and 17, in there along with Graeme Shinnie who is a natural left-back.



"They dominated Rangers at Ibrox. Not good enough.



“Rangers had Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, three experienced guys who were made to look like rookies.



"Once Rangers went behind, I didn’t think there was enough about them to win the game. Gerrard will know this.



“It was the same on Saturday against Kilmarnock.



"Killie turned up knowing exactly how to play against Rangers, which is to get in their faces, don’t give them space and make the game physical.”



With silverware now increasingly looking out of reach for Rangers this season, the Gers may be playing for their places in Gerrard's plans for next term.

