Serbia Boss Backs Liverpool Target Luka Jovic To Make Right Decision

Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic has insisted that Barcelona and Liverpool target Luka Jovic will make the right decision about his future when the time comes.



Jovic, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica, has set the Bundesliga alight with his goalscoring displays so far this season, and is just three goals behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for the golden boot.











The 21-year old is expected to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis from his parent club Benfica in the summer, but is expected to receive offers from other European heavyweights after his performances this season.



Barcelona and Liverpool are two sides have been linked with Jovic, and Krstajic feels the player will take the right decision about his future, but needs to continue his good development.





“First, I hope that he continues his form, that's the most important to me”, Krstajic told German website T-Online.



“He should continue to develop well, then the right decisions will be made. I am convinced of that.





“All I can say is that of course I wish him all the best and the greatest possible success, and it is clear that he has enormous potential.



“He can achieve great things.”



So far this season, Jovic has scored 22 goals in 36 games in all competitions, and the striker is currently on international duty with Serbia.

