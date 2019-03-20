Serbia Coach Sees Shades of Luis Suarez In Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic has compared Barcelona and Liverpool target Luka Jovic to Luis Suarez.



Jovic, who is currently in the final six months of his two-year loan deal at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica, has been in scintillating form so far this season.











The 21-year-old has garnered the interest of several clubs in Europe, including Barcelona and Liverpool, after netting 22 goals in all competitions; Eintracht Frankfurt are fully expected to take up their option to sign him permanently.



And amid his commendable performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic has come in for praise from Krstajic, who looks after the striker at international level.





The Serbia coach has compared Jovic to former Liverpool hitman Suarez, insisting he is a natural goalscorer with a great understanding of the game and stressed the striker affords very little margin of error to his opponents.



“I might compare him to Barcelona's Luis Suarez”, Krstajic told German website T-Online.





“He is a natural goalscorer, with very good ball control and great understanding of the game.



“He is brave and dangerous at any time, because he always lies in wait for his chance to exploit the slightest distraction from his opponent.



“And sometimes he seems lethargic or apathetic, but that deceives the defenders and makes him even more dangerous.”



Jovic, who has been called up to represent Serbia during the international break, could be the subject of a fierce transfer battle in the summer, which may see him link up with Suarez at Barcelona, or head to the Uruguayan's old stomping ground, Anfield.

