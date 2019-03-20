Tiredness Will Impact Manchester City – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has no doubt that if the Reds' Premier League title rivals remain involved in the Champions League and FA Cup, it will tire them out, no matter the extent of their squad depth.



Manchester City will play 13 games in 44 days if they reach the Champions League semi-final and the FA Cup final, which amounts to at least two games a week; Liverpool remain involved in the Champions League, but are not in the FA Cup.











The Sky Blues are currently behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title, but have a game in hand over the Merseyside outfit.



Although Manchester City have a deep squad, Liverpool legend Nicol feels to win every competition or reach the final, the Sky Blues will have to play their best players, which will inevitably result in a bit of tiredness.





“If they go all the way through the season, get to Champions League final, obviously the FA Cup final as well, they will be shattered by the end”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show.



“It’ll help [squad depth] but basically, in order for them to win their matches, they’re going to have to play their main players the majority of the time.





“And it catches up on you. It takes its toll.



“And let’s be honest, in order to win the Champions League, to win an FA Cup final, and to go through the rest of the season undefeated in the Premier League, they’re going to have to be at their sharpest, because everybody is after them regardless of the name on the jersey, who is opposing them.



“Every single team is going to get after them.”



Pep Guardiola’s side have already won the EFL Cup this season, and are chasing a quadruple, something that has never been achieved by an English club.



Nicol's former club Liverpool will hope to stop Manchester City in the league, while Tottenham play the Citizens in the Champions League.