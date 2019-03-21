XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/03/2019 - 14:08 GMT

Celtic Star Aiming To Get Better of Team-mate In Qualifying Clash

 




Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has admitted he wants to win against Bhoys team-mate Mikael Lustig during Norway’s European Championship qualifier against Sweden next week.

Ajer, who has notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this term, has been called up to represent Norway for their European Championship qualifiers during the international break.




The 20-year-old could feature against a familiar face in Lustig, when Norway host Sweden at the Ullevaal Stadion next week, after their meeting with Spain on Saturday.

And ahead of locking horns with Sweden and Lustig, Ajer has admitted he would ideally want to get one over his team-mate by helping Norway clinch a win against their rivals.
 


The defender also insisted it is a special game for the entire country and added that he is looking forward to stepping on the pitch against Sweden.

“To play Sweden at home is a special game for the whole country. Hopefully I can beat the Swedish guy in the Celtic squad”, Ajer told Celtic View.  
 


“It’s a rivalry between not just myself and Mikael but the two countries. I’m really looking forward to that one.”

Ajer went on to claim that Sweden being considered favourites to win the game could actually work in favour of Norway and revealed that he is family will also be in attendance for the game.

“My whole family are coming so it’s a big occasion for everyone”, he continued.

“I haven’t been saying too much to Mikael before this.

"They probably look at themselves as favourites but that suits us perfect.”

Ajer, who made his senior debut for Norway almost exactly a year ago, has earned six caps for his country.
 