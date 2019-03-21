Championship Is The Hardest League – Arsenal Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Emiliano Martinez has insisted the Championship is the hardest league he has ever played in during his career, having joined Reading in January.



Martinez, who joined Arsenal from Independiente in 2010, joined the Royals on a loan deal in January, with the Gunners looking to secure playing time for the Argentine.











The 26-year-old has settled in quickly at the Madejski Stadium after making an appearance in each of the last nine league games for the Royals in their bid to avoid relegation.



Despite playing in some of the biggest competitions in the game, including the Champions League and Europa League, Martinez has insisted the Championship is the hardest competition he has been involved in during his career.





The Argentine feels that any team can beat any other side in the division and stressed that opponents do not allow the liberty of time and space compared to the Premier League.



“The English leagues are very tough – especially the Championship. I’ve played in Spain, Argentina as well, but the Championship is the hardest league I’ve played in”, Martinez told the Royal, Reading's official matchday programme.





“I’ve played in the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League games as well but the Championship is one of the hardest.



“I’ve had the chance to come here, hopefully play 18 games for Reading and you can see that, when you play well in this league, everyone talks about you.



“Any team can beat anyone, it’s more physical, there are long balls, you fight for the whole 90 minutes.



“In the Premier League you get more time and space, you can play out from the back more and in the Championship, you just can’t.”



Reading return to action after the international break, when they face Preston North End at home in the Championship on 30th March.

