06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/03/2019 - 10:01 GMT

Claim From Germany: Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Keen On Bayern Munich Move

 




Chelsea talent Callum Hudson-Odoi remains keen on moving to Bayern Munich.

The German champions had a series of offers for Hudson-Odoi rejected in the January transfer window, with Chelsea still hoping the attacker can be convinced to extend a contract which expires in 2020.




However, they have yet to make progress and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Hudson-Odoi remains interested in moving to Bayern Munich.

The German giants are likely to try to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Hudson-Odoi again in the summer.
 


However, there has been no progress made in talks between Chelsea and Bayern Munich yet.

The attacker has so far clocked up 24 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the current campaign.
 


But Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed only 119 minutes of Premier League football under Maurizio Sarri this term.

He will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.
 