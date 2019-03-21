Everton Press Andre Gomes Accelerator As Inter Try To Muscle Into Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are pushing to wrap up the signing of midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona, though Inter are trying to muscle into the race.



Gomes is currently on loan at Goodison Park and Everton have been impressed enough to want to keep him on a permanent basis.











The Toffees have prepared an offer of €25m and, according to Catalan daily Sport, are pushing to get the deal over the line as they are aware Gomes is attracting interest from other clubs.



Italian giants Inter have let it be known that they want to sign Gomes.





But the Italians have told Barcelona they need to wait until the summer before being able to put a bid in for the Portugal international midfielder.



Inter need to know whether they will be playing in next season's Champions League to establish what their budget will be.





However, with Inter not able to make a concrete move, Everton are pushing ahead to land Gomes permanently and the Toffees are tipped to get a deal over the line.



The Premier League club are optimistic they can complete negotiations to land Gomes.

