He Showed Pace And Strength – Rangers Coach Hails 19-Year-Old Talent

Rangers reserve boss Peter Lovenkrands has lauded youngster Andy Dallas after he featured in the side's 2-2 draw with Burnley.



Dallas, 19, is currently on loan at Greenock Morton, but was given permission to link up with Lovenkrands' side for the fixture south of the border.











The forward helped to spark Rangers' comeback after they conceded twice against Burnley, as he was brought down in the penalty area and then stepped up and fired in the resultant spot-kick.



Rangers eventually levelled through Nathan Patterson, with Lovenkrands' second string grabbing a 2-2 draw.





And Lovenkrands was pleased with what he saw from Dallas, believing the forward put his pace and strength firmly on display at Burnley.



"Andy actually won his goal himself because he made a fantastic run down the side and then gets the penalty", Lovenkrands told Rangers' official site.





"It was maybe a wee bit soft but he does so well to put the decision into the referee’s hands with the defender making the challenge on him.



"He showed his pace and strength and then gathers himself and sticks the penalty away with a very good finish."



Lovenkrands also revealed that Morton were keen for Dallas to take the opportunity to clock up first team minutes as he has not feartured for the side since early this month.



"Andy is still in loan at Morton but he didn’t start the last game for them [on March 9 v Ross County], he was on the bench and went on, so they just wanted him to get minutes in his legs."



Morton currently sit sixth in the Scottish Championship and are not back in action until the end of the month.

