06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/03/2019 - 18:16 GMT

Leeds United Have Big Promotion Chance – Former White Positive

 




Former Leeds United shot-stopper Paul Robinson believes the current season offers the Whites the best chance they have had to earn promotion to the Premier League in a long time.

Robinson, who came up through the ranks at Elland Road, was the second-highest appearance maker for Leeds during their last season in the top flight in 2004.




The Englishman failed to avoid relegation with the Whites during that ill-fated campaign, but subsequently earned himself a big move to Tottenham Hotspur to extend his stay in the Premier League.

However, Leeds were not as lucky as Robinson and have failed to secure a return to the first division since then after years of struggle, both on and off the pitch.
 


Despite their recent struggles, the Whites have been rejuvenated under Marcelo Bielsa and are in the race for automatic promotion this season with just eight games remaining.

And as the Championship season enters the final lap, Robinson feels it is the best chance Leeds have enjoyed in a long time to get back to the Premier League.  
 


The former White insisted the support from the fans shows how excited they are to be within touching distance of a return to the Premier League and stressed it will be an interesting end to the season.

“You can see the way that Leeds fans have turned up, week in, week out, what it actually means to this club and the possibility of a return to the Premier League”, Robinson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Sheffield United, Norwich and West Brom are all getting results at the moment so it’s certainly going to be an interesting end to the season.

“But I still believe this is the best chance Leeds have had to get up in ages.”

Leeds slipped to third in the league table after suffering a 1-0 defeat to fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United last Saturday.
 