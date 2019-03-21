Now Daniel Farke Has Plan B – Neil Warnock Hails Norwich Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Warnock has insisted Daniel Farke has worked out a plan B for Norwich City in their quest for promotion to the Premier League this season.



The Canaries are flying high in the Championship and cemented pole position in the race for automatic promotion with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United last Saturday.











Farke’s men are four points clear of Sheffield United in second-place at the moment and have scored the most number of goals in the division so far this term.



And for all their attacking prowess, Norwich have also managed to find a way to win scruffily and grind out points from games, whenever required.





Warnock, who is battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League with Cardiff City, has hailed Farke by calling him level headed and insisted he has now worked out an effective plan B with Norwich.



“I like Daniel. I have always like Daniel. I think he is level headed”, Warnock was quoted as saying by the Eastern Daily Press.





“Sometimes he doesn’t have a plan B, but he has learned a lot in his time and I think they have that now.



“They have won a few games very scruffily.



"That is what you have to do.”



Norwich, who are on a six-game winning streak in the Championship, will next face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium after the international break.

