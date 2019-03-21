Photo: Let’s Win It For Him – Leeds Star Issues National Team Rallying Cry

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has urged his Macedonia team-mates to win the game against Latvia tonight to make it a memorable 100th appearance for Goran Pandev.



Alioski, who has been an integral member of the Leeds side pushing for promotion from the Championship, is in the Macedonia squad for their European Championship qualifying double header during the international break.











The 27-year-old is line to make an appearance against both Latvia and Slovenia over the course of the next few days, as Igor Angelovski’s men aim to push for a place in the European Championship in 2020.



And ahead of their meeting with Latvia, Alioski has urged his national team-mates to try and win the game for Pandev, who is set to make his 100th appearance for the Red Lions.



💯th appearance today for Macedonia from #GoranPandev 🇲🇰 let’s win for him! pic.twitter.com/ZZEYtYhYqt — Ezgjan Alioski (@ezgjanalioski) March 21, 2019



Pandev, who is plying his trade with Genoa in Serie A, is also the leading goalscorer for Macedonia with 33 goals and will equal Goce Sedloski’s record for most appearances when he earns his 100th cap.



“100th appearance today for Macedonia from Goran Pandev, let’s win for him!”, Alioski wrote on Twitter.





Macedonia, who have failed to qualify for either the World Cup or European Championship, are ranked in 72nd place in the FIFA rankings.



Alioski has played in every single league game for Leeds so far this term and will have a key role to play for club and country between now and the end of the season.

