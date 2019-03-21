XRegister
06 October 2018

21/03/2019 - 13:08 GMT

Pressure Is All On Rangers – Celtic Legend On Derby Clash

 




Celtic legend David Hay says the pressure is entirely on Rangers ahead of the Glasgow derby after the international break, following last weekend’s results in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops opened up a 10-point lead over rivals Rangers at the summit of the Premiership table following their last-gasp winner at Dundee that came after the Gers were held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock on Saturday.




Despite clawing their way back into the title race with a win over Celtic ahead of the winter break in December, Rangers have struggled to find consistency since the turn of the year.

Steven Gerrard’s men have also been under pressure in recent weeks after their Scottish Cup exit to Aberdeen and head into the next Glasgow derby at the end of the month without much hope of silverware.
 


Ahead of the meeting between the sides at Parkhead after the international break, Hay feels the pressure is on Rangers more than Celtic, due to their poor run of results.

The former Bhoy admitted there is a pressure attached to derby games that throws recent form out of the window, but insisted Rangers’ defeat to Killie has evaporated almost all hopes of fighting for the title.  
 


“But with a 10-point lead at the top of the table I do think that the pressure is all on Rangers ahead of that game at Celtic Park at the end of the month”, Hay wrote in his column for the Evening Times.

“Put it this way, you would far rather be in Celtic’s position than Rangers.

“There is, of course, always an element of pressure attached to these games but I think the game would have had a different complexion to it had Rangers beat Kilmarnock at the weekend and Celtic had been held to a draw.

“What this weekend achieved in doing was almost expunging that little glimmer of hope that Rangers might have been clinging on to.”

Celtic have yet to taste defeat in domestic competition since the turn of the year.
 