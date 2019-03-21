Quality Was Ridiculous – 26-Year-Old Arsenal Star On Owing Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he owes a lot to Arsene Wenger for helping him settle down at the Emirates following his arrival from Argentina.



Martinez, who is currently on loan at Reading, joined Arsenal from Independiente in Argentina as a teenager in 2010 during the time of Wenger.











The Argentine shot-stopper was highly regarded in his homeland and it did not take too long for Arsenal to notice his ability and acquire his services at a very young age.



And Martinez, who was still a young man when he worked under Wenger, has revealed that he owes a lot to the former Arsenal boss.





The 26-year-old admitted it was a healthy relationship with Wenger due to his trust for the younger players at the club and stressed that everybody benefitted massively from his presence.



“It was a very good relationship, since day one. He really trusted young players”, Martinez told the Royal, Reading's official matchday programme.





“When I was an Under-23, the dressing room had [Jack] Wilshere, [Francis] Coquelin, [Wojciech] Szczesny, Alex Iwobi, Serge Gnabry – all well-known players now. The quality in that room was ridiculous.



“Then with Wenger we were training with Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry, those kinds of players.



“The boys would come and talk to you as well, I’d never seen something like it. I owed him a lot, he was really, really helpful.”



Martinez has made nine appearances Reading since joining on loan from Arsenal in January.

