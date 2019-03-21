XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/03/2019 - 12:45 GMT

Quality Was Ridiculous – 26-Year-Old Arsenal Star On Owing Arsene Wenger

 




Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he owes a lot to Arsene Wenger for helping him settle down at the Emirates following his arrival from Argentina.

Martinez, who is currently on loan at Reading, joined Arsenal from Independiente in Argentina as a teenager in 2010 during the time of Wenger.




The Argentine shot-stopper was highly regarded in his homeland and it did not take too long for Arsenal to notice his ability and acquire his services at a very young age.

And Martinez, who was still a young man when he worked under Wenger, has revealed that he owes a lot to the former Arsenal boss.
 


The 26-year-old admitted it was a healthy relationship with Wenger due to his trust for the younger players at the club and stressed that everybody benefitted massively from his presence.

“It was a very good relationship, since day one. He really trusted young players”, Martinez told the Royal, Reading's official matchday programme.  
 


“When I was an Under-23, the dressing room had [Jack] Wilshere, [Francis] Coquelin, [Wojciech] Szczesny, Alex Iwobi, Serge Gnabry – all well-known players now. The quality in that room was ridiculous.

“Then with Wenger we were training with Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry, those kinds of players.

“The boys would come and talk to you as well, I’d never seen something like it. I owed him a lot, he was really, really helpful.”

Martinez has made nine appearances Reading since joining on loan from Arsenal in January.
 