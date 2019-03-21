Show Your Potential – Rangers Coach Sends Message To Sao Paulo Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has urged Sao Paulo starlet Igor Gomes to show his talent at the highest level following his full senior debut for the club.



Gomes, who joined the Sao Paulo academy at the age of 10, was promoted to the senior team at the end of last year.











However, the midfielder has had to wait patiently to make his full first team debut for the Brazilian giants and the opportunity finally came during their 1-1 draw with Sao Caetano on Wednesday.



The 20-year-old started the game and was withdrawn shortly after Sao Paulo opened the scoring in the second half to complete his 72-minute long senior debut for the club.





And Beale, who previously worked with Sao Paulo before returning to Europe, is keen for Gomes to show his talent at the highest level.



“Good luck Igor Gomes, show your talent”, Beale wrote on Twitter.





Gomes has been called up to represent Brazil at Under-20 level in the past and is under contract at Sao Paulo until the summer of 2023.



Beale, who works under Steven Gerrard as first team coach at Ibrox, is continuing to keep a close eye on players in Brazil.

