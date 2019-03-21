We’re Due Big Result – Former Fulham Star On Manchester City Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Fulham defender Brede Hangeland feels the Cottagers can spring a surprise and get something from their Premier League meeting with defending champions Manchester City after the international break.



Scott Parker’s side are second-bottom in the Premier League and their chances of avoiding relegation look slim after winning just one game since the turn of the year.











The Cottagers have the leakiest defence in the division and suffered their seventh successive defeat in the Premier League after succumbing to a 2-1 loss against Liverpool last Sunday.



And the west Londoners are now set to face Pep Guardiola’s defending champions Manchester City during their next game in the Premier League after the international break.





Despite embarking on a wretched campaign until now, Hangeland feels Fulham can get something from the game against the Citizens at Craven Cottage.



The Norwegian thinks Fulham can shock the champions if they show the same urgency they displayed against Liverpool and avoid costly mistakes against Manchester City.





“An outside view of this fixture might leave Fulham with little chance of success, but anyone who knows the Premier League is well aware of the margins that decide games at this level”, Hangeland wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“If Fulham can avoid mistakes, play from a solid tactical platform and display the same level of urgency as was the case against Liverpool, then of course it is possible to get something next Saturday.”



Hangeland also added that playing a big team like Manchester City will give the players a huge lift with crowd behind them at Craven Cottage, and stressed anything can happen with respect to the outcome of the game.



“The prospect of playing such a great team should give the players a lift, and as things stand I think they can play without pressure, as nobody expects anything from Fulham in this game”, he continued.



“But with the Craven Cottage crowd behind the team, anything can happen.



"I feel we are due a big result.”



Fulham are 13 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining in the Premier League season.

