Aberdeen Have Found Formula – Celtic Legend Wary of Cup Threat

Celtic legend Tom Boyd is sure the Bhoys' Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen will be a difficult challenge, especially considering the Dons have been superb away from home.



The Hoops are poised to lock horns with Aberdeen in the penultimate round of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park next month as they continue to push for a triple treble at the end of the season.











Derek McInnes’ men unceremoniously dumped Rangers out of the competition in the previous round and boast an excellent record away from home, particularly in Glasgow this season.



Aberdeen, who held Celtic to a 0-0 draw at Parkhead earlier this month, are unbeaten in their last three visits to Glasgow and Boyd feels they are better suited to playing away from home.





The former Bhoy also thinks it will be a difficult tie for Celtic with McInnes already identifying an effective counter-attacking formula as the recipe for the Dons’ success on the road this term.



“I think it will be a very difficult game, you’ve just seen what Aberdeen have done when they came to Celtic Park and when they went to Ibrox”, Boyd said on Celtic TV.





“They struggle at home, but away from home, they’re a very difficult team to beat.



"They’re very well organised and I think they are probably suited better to play away from home, where they can sit and defend and be solid, and then just try and hit on the counter-attack.



“It’ll not be any different [during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park]; Derek McInnes has now seen that as the formula for success.



“He’s only had the one defeat in Glasgow, when Scott Sinclair scored that back-heel, a belter of a goal at Celtic Park, other than that it’s a fantastic record they’ve got, so that shows you where you’ve got be cautious, but still optimistic.”



Celtic ran out 1-0 winners against Aberdeen, when the two sides met during the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park earlier this season.

