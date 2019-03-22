Arsenal Keep Tabs On Two Serie A Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Cagliari star Nicolo Barella have emerged on Arsenal's radar ahead of the summer transfer window.



Arsenal were hamstrung by budgetary constraints in the winter window and were only able to look at signing players on loan deals, with an option to buy.











The Gunners are expected to have more money to play with in the summer and bringing in a midfielder for the squad is said to be high on Unai Emery’s agenda.



The Arsenal recruitment team have been closely following the Serie A market, from where they signed Lucas Torreira last year, and two names have popped up on their radar.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan’s Kessie and Cagliari’s Barella are being closely monitored by the club ahead of the summer transfer window.



Kessie could be sold by the Rossoneri at the end of the season to raise funds and Barella has been heavily linked with several clubs since last year.





Arsenal may need to put the groundwork in for any deal in the coming months as both Kessie and Barella are highly rated talents, having been linked with several sides.

