06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/03/2019 - 11:13 GMT

Arsenal Linked With Chelsea Sporting Director Target

 




Arsenal and Roma have joined the race to sign Chelsea linked sporting director Luis Campos, it has been claimed.

The 54-year-old has been Lille’s technical director since 2017 and has recently been linked with a move to several clubs.




The Portuguese is a highly rated sporting director and is credited for the work he carried out to build the Monaco team that made it to the Champions League semi-finals two years ago.

Chelsea have been looking to bring in a director of football since Michael Emenalo left the club and are said to be in talks with Campos about the role.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal have also been in contact with the Portuguese to discuss the possibility of him becoming the club’s director of football as well.

The Gunners recently faced rejection from Monchi, who returned to Sevilla, and their other target Marc Overmars signed a new contract with Ajax.
 


Roma have also been considering appointing Campos, but club president James Pallotta is believed to prefer to bring in an Italian for the club';s sporting director role.

Lille recently insisted that they are confident that the 54-year-old will honour his contract with the club.
 