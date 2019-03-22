Atletico Madrid Mull Move For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are considering making a summer move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been linked with Arsenal.



The Argentine has been in pristine form for Ajax this season and has played a key role in the Dutch club making it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.











The 26-year-old defender’s performances have piqued the interest of several sides, and Arsenal and Roma have been linked with a move for him in the summer.



But they could now face competition from Atletico Madrid, who are likely to be in the market for a left-back in the summer.





According to Spanish daily AS, Tagliafico is emerging as one of the top names on the shortlist of Atletico Madrid’s transfer targets as the club prepare to sign a new full-back.



Felipe Luis is out of contract at the end of the season and Lucas Hernandez has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.





Atletico Madrid do need a left-back and the club are close to taking a call on pursuing Tagliafico as their top target for the position.



He joined Ajax from Argentine outfit Independiente in January last year and has a contract until 2022 with the Eredivisie club.

