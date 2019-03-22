XRegister
X
22/03/2019 - 13:24 GMT

Barcelona Identify Meeting Time With Representatives of Man Utd Linked Philippe Coutinho

 




Manchester United linked midfielder Philippe Coutinho and his representatives will meet Barcelona after the Champions League quarter-finals to take stock of his situation at the club ahead of the summer.

Barcelona paid a mammoth €160m to sign the attacking midfielder from Liverpool in January last year, but the story has not followed the trajectory all parties involved would have wanted.




Initially earmarked at Andreas Iniesta’s long term replacement, Coutinho has struggled to fit into Ernesto Valverde’s midfield and he has been played further forward on the left flank.

But the Brazilian has been ousted from the starting by Ousmane Dembele and there are suggestions that the player is becoming increasingly frustrated at the club.
 


According to Catalan daily Sport, Coutinho and his entourage have scheduled a meeting with Barcelona for after the quarter-finals of the Champions League to discuss the way forward.

The player’s representatives are keen to know what the club want from Coutinho and they are aware that Barcelona cannot afford to have their most expensive signing warming the bench.
 


Barcelona have not decided to sell him, but they could consider letting him go if the club and the player reach the same conclusion over his future.

Manchester United have been linked with an interest in the former Liverpool star and could take the plunge if the Brazilian becomes available in the market in the summer.
 